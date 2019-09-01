Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 47.58 N/A -2.27 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.51 beta means Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s beta is -0.05 which is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.