Reviewing Edison International (EIX)’s and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International 65 2.03 N/A -0.87 0.00 The Southern Company 54 2.74 N/A 3.21 17.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Edison International and The Southern Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Edison International’s 0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. The Southern Company’s 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edison International is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, The Southern Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. The Southern Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edison International.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Edison International and The Southern Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 4 2.57 The Southern Company 1 1 0 2.50

$72.43 is Edison International’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -1.23%. Meanwhile, The Southern Company’s consensus price target is $57, while its potential downside is -1.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Edison International seems more appealing than The Southern Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edison International and The Southern Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 58.5%. Insiders owned 0.06% of Edison International shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Southern Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3% The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96%

For the past year Edison International has stronger performance than The Southern Company

Summary

The Southern Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Edison International.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.