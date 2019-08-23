Reviewing Edison International (EIX)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Edison International’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.06% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Edison International and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 0.00% -2.30% -0.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Edison International and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International N/A 64 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Edison International and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

Edison International presently has a consensus price target of $72.43, suggesting a potential downside of -0.55%. As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 38.14%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Edison International make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Edison International and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Edison International was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Edison International has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Edison International’s peers Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Edison International’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edison International.

Volatility & Risk

Edison International is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.16. Competitively, Edison International’s rivals are 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Edison International does not pay a dividend.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.