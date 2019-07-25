Reviewing Edison International (EIX)’s and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International 62 1.81 N/A -1.23 0.00 Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.16 N/A 20.21 1.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edison International and Interstate Power and Light Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Edison International and Interstate Power and Light Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 0.00% -3.2% -0.7% Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Edison International has a 0.03 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Interstate Power and Light Company on the other hand, has 0.05 beta which makes it 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edison International is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Interstate Power and Light Company is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5.

Analyst Recommendations

Edison International and Interstate Power and Light Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 2.50 Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00

Edison International has an average price target of $73.5, and a 3.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Edison International shares and 55.5% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares. About 0.06% of Edison International’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edison International -0.2% -7.96% -0.66% -1.62% -3.72% 5.71% Interstate Power and Light Company 1.07% 0.83% 4.24% 4.04% 0.63% 6.29%

For the past year Edison International has weaker performance than Interstate Power and Light Company

Summary

Interstate Power and Light Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors Edison International.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.