Reviewing Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 28.21% and 2.46% respectively. About 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.