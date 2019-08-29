Reviewing Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

We are comparing Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 207.08% and its average price target is $27.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.21% and 14.8%. About 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.