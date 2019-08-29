Reviewing Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

We are comparing Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 207.08% and its average price target is $27.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.21% and 14.8%. About 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
