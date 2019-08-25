Reviewing Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.21% and 70.8% respectively. 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.