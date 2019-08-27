Reviewing Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.77 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.