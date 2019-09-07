Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 78046.48 N/A -1.16 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 173.67 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edesa Biotech Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.