Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|10.45
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Edesa Biotech Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 44.48% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
