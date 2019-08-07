Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.45 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 44.48% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.