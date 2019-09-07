Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 78046.48 N/A -1.16 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 12.95 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.27 beta indicates that Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc. on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 83.6% respectively. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.