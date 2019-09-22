Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|99809.45
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|41.82
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Volatility & Risk
Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 11.6% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
