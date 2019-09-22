Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 11.6% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.