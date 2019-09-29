Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,440,162.27% -51.1% -48.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 37,821,612.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 182.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 0% respectively. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.