Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.55M
|-1.16
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|4.41M
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|31,440,162.27%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|37,821,612.35%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 182.04% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 0% respectively. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.