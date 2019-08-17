Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|65288.89
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|28.89
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Risk and Volatility
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
9.2 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Edesa Biotech Inc.
