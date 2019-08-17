Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 65288.89 N/A -1.16 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.89 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Edesa Biotech Inc.