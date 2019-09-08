Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 49842.73 N/A -1.16 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edesa Biotech Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edesa Biotech Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 55.04% and its average price target is $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 85.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.