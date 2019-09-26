Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Edesa Biotech Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.10%
|-48.40%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
The potential upside of the competitors is 180.77%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Edesa Biotech Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Edesa Biotech Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.’s rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.27. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Edesa Biotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.’s rivals beat Edesa Biotech Inc.
