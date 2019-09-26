Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Edesa Biotech Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.10% -48.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the competitors is 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Edesa Biotech Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Edesa Biotech Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.27. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.’s rivals beat Edesa Biotech Inc.