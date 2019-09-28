Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,440,162.27% -51.1% -48.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 82,103,102.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 0.2%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.