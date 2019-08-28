Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 51030.39 N/A -1.16 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.93 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Edesa Biotech Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.