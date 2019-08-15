Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Since Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 13%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.