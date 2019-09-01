Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53382.36 N/A -1.16 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.