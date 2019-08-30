Reviewing Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 54632.54 N/A -1.16 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 778.08 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 76%. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.