Reviewing EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)’s and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s results

Both EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 7 1.87 N/A -13.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EDAP TMS S.A. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 43.1%. Insiders owned 6% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

Summary

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.