Reviewing EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)’s and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s results

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 27 4.54 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EDAP TMS S.A. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EDAP TMS S.A. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

EDAP TMS S.A. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EDAP TMS S.A. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Intersect ENT Inc.’s average price target is $29.75, while its potential upside is 86.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EDAP TMS S.A. and Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 6% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year EDAP TMS S.A. has 74.05% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.