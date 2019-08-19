Reviewing EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)’s and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.09 N/A 2.01 43.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has EDAP TMS S.A. and Integer Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

EDAP TMS S.A. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Integer Holdings Corporation’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EDAP TMS S.A. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Integer Holdings Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92 consensus price target and a 18.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EDAP TMS S.A. and Integer Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 99.9%. EDAP TMS S.A.’s share held by insiders are 6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year EDAP TMS S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats EDAP TMS S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.