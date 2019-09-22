Reviewing EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)’s and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s results

Both EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 258 6.81 N/A 5.16 40.51

Table 1 highlights EDAP TMS S.A. and Align Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EDAP TMS S.A. and Align Technology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0% Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7%

Risk and Volatility

EDAP TMS S.A. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.78. Align Technology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EDAP TMS S.A. and Align Technology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Align Technology Inc. has a consensus price target of $317.67, with potential upside of 70.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares and 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. shares. EDAP TMS S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Align Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05% Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17%

For the past year EDAP TMS S.A. had bullish trend while Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats EDAP TMS S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.