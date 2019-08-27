Reviewing Ecology & Environment Inc. (EEI)’s and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s results

We are comparing Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology & Environment Inc. 11 0.49 N/A -0.32 0.00 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 38 3.07 N/A 0.19 231.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ecology & Environment Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology & Environment Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.3% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ecology & Environment Inc.’s -0.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Casella Waste Systems Inc. has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ecology & Environment Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Casella Waste Systems Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Ecology & Environment Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ecology & Environment Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecology & Environment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -2.48% and its consensus target price is $44.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ecology & Environment Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 94.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of Ecology & Environment Inc. shares. Competitively, Casella Waste Systems Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecology & Environment Inc. -4.56% -4.59% -4.15% -11.53% -22.96% -8.29% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04%

For the past year Ecology & Environment Inc. had bearish trend while Casella Waste Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats Ecology & Environment Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and comprehensive planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.