Reviewing Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s results

We are comparing Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 174 3.84 N/A 5.34 33.70 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 18.70 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ecolab Inc. and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ecolab Inc. and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -131.8% -101.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ecolab Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s 227.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ecolab Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ecolab Inc. and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 8 4 2.33 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$182.33 is Ecolab Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -6.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.3% of Ecolab Inc. shares and 7.3% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares. 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. -0.8% -2.13% 10.58% 12.89% 22.95% 22.06% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -11.58% -24.96% -18.82% -37.99% -44.53% 7.59%

For the past year Ecolab Inc. was more bullish than Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.