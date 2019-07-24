Reviewing Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s and WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s results

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 178 3.93 N/A 5.34 33.70 WD-40 Company 170 5.89 N/A 4.28 38.06

In table 1 we can see Ecolab Inc. and WD-40 Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WD-40 Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ecolab Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ecolab Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of WD-40 Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% WD-40 Company 0.00% 43.5% 20.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ecolab Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WD-40 Company’s 0.23 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ecolab Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival WD-40 Company is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. WD-40 Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ecolab Inc. and WD-40 Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 8 4 2.33 WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00

Ecolab Inc.’s consensus target price is $182.33, while its potential downside is -7.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.3% of Ecolab Inc. shares and 88.6% of WD-40 Company shares. About 0.5% of Ecolab Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of WD-40 Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. -0.8% -2.13% 10.58% 12.89% 22.95% 22.06% WD-40 Company -0.73% -1.07% -6.37% -6.73% 23.51% -11.04%

For the past year Ecolab Inc. has 22.06% stronger performance while WD-40 Company has -11.04% weaker performance.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.