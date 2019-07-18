Reviewing Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s results

Both Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 176 3.84 N/A 5.34 33.70 Stepan Company 88 1.05 N/A 4.69 18.94

Demonstrates Ecolab Inc. and Stepan Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Stepan Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ecolab Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Ecolab Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% Stepan Company 0.00% 13.5% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ecolab Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stepan Company has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ecolab Inc. Its rival Stepan Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2 respectively. Stepan Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ecolab Inc. and Stepan Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 8 4 2.33 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

Ecolab Inc. has an average target price of $182.33, and a -6.95% downside potential. Competitively Stepan Company has an average target price of $21, with potential downside of -77.25%. The data provided earlier shows that Ecolab Inc. appears more favorable than Stepan Company, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.3% of Ecolab Inc. shares and 71.8% of Stepan Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Ecolab Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Stepan Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. -0.8% -2.13% 10.58% 12.89% 22.95% 22.06% Stepan Company 0.67% -0.69% -1.55% 5.02% 28.69% 20.15%

For the past year Ecolab Inc. has stronger performance than Stepan Company

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats Stepan Company on 12 of the 12 factors.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.