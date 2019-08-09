Reviewing Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 182 4.14 N/A 5.34 37.80 Linde plc 183 4.54 N/A 10.10 18.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ecolab Inc. and Linde plc. Linde plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ecolab Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ecolab Inc. is presently more expensive than Linde plc, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9%

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ecolab Inc. Its rival Linde plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Linde plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ecolab Inc. and Linde plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 9 4 2.31 Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67

Ecolab Inc.’s average price target is $186.46, while its potential downside is -8.66%. Competitively the average price target of Linde plc is $205.33, which is potential 7.74% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Linde plc is looking more favorable than Ecolab Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of Ecolab Inc. shares and 83.3% of Linde plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ecolab Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Linde plc has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91% Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58%

For the past year Ecolab Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Linde plc.

Summary

Linde plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.