Reviewing Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)’s results

This is a contrast between Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 173 3.87 N/A 5.34 33.70 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.80 N/A 2.58 17.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. H.B. Fuller Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ecolab Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ecolab Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than H.B. Fuller Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ecolab Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.8% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Ecolab Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. H.B. Fuller Company’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Ecolab Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. H.B. Fuller Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ecolab Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 8 4 2.33 H.B. Fuller Company 0 2 0 2.00

Ecolab Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.70% and an $182.33 average price target. Competitively H.B. Fuller Company has an average price target of $46, with potential downside of -1.58%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that H.B. Fuller Company seems more appealing than Ecolab Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.3% of Ecolab Inc. shares and 0% of H.B. Fuller Company shares. About 0.5% of Ecolab Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. -0.8% -2.13% 10.58% 12.89% 22.95% 22.06% H.B. Fuller Company -5.14% -10.12% -8.4% -2.71% -12.66% 5.06%

For the past year Ecolab Inc. was more bullish than H.B. Fuller Company.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Ecolab Inc. beats H.B. Fuller Company.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.