Reviewing EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)’s results

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.07 N/A -0.06 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 29 3.04 N/A 0.48 69.18

Table 1 demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EchoStar Corporation and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta means EchoStar Corporation’s volatility is 10.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. EchoStar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 30.84% for EchoStar Corporation with average price target of $60.5. Meanwhile, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $36.75, while its potential upside is 10.13%. The data provided earlier shows that EchoStar Corporation appears more favorable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.9% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -0.42% 3.76% 28.26% 41.27% -2.46% 43.87%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation was less bullish than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats EchoStar Corporation.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.