Reviewing EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s results

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.04 N/A -0.06 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 1470.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EchoStar Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EchoStar Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta means EchoStar Corporation’s volatility is 10.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EchoStar Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. EchoStar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EchoStar Corporation’s average price target is $60.5, while its potential upside is 34.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.2% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation had bullish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.