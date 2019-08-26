Reviewing EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s results

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 41 1.82 N/A -0.06 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 12 0.49 N/A 2.07 5.02

Demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta means EchoStar Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

EchoStar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

EchoStar Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 52.12% and an $60.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Turtle Beach Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 156.27% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Turtle Beach Corporation is looking more favorable than EchoStar Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EchoStar Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 62.2%. About 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation had bullish trend while Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors EchoStar Corporation.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.