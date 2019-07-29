Reviewing EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 41 2.08 N/A -0.06 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 145 3.74 N/A 5.32 27.27

Table 1 demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EchoStar Corporation and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Volatility and Risk

EchoStar Corporation has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Motorola Solutions Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. EchoStar Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$60.5 is EchoStar Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.29%. Competitively Motorola Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $153.5, with potential downside of -9.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that EchoStar Corporation looks more robust than Motorola Solutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EchoStar Corporation and Motorola Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 88.2% respectively. About 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation was less bullish than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats EchoStar Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.