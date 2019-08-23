Reviewing EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s results

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 41 1.83 N/A -0.06 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.78 N/A 0.54 34.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EchoStar Corporation and AudioCodes Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

EchoStar Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EchoStar Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival AudioCodes Ltd. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. EchoStar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and AudioCodes Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.80% for EchoStar Corporation with average price target of $60.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EchoStar Corporation and AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 34.4% respectively. 4.6% are EchoStar Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation has weaker performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats EchoStar Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.