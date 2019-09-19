Reviewing EchoStar Corporation (SATS)’s and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 34 1.86 N/A -0.06 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 166.26 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see EchoStar Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EchoStar Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation. Its rival Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.7 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EchoStar Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of EchoStar Corporation is $61, with potential upside of 52.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EchoStar Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 34.4%. About 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.