Reviewing Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO)’s and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s results

We are contrasting Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Global Logistics Inc. 23 0.23 N/A 0.99 22.04 P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 53 0.60 N/A 5.09 10.95

Demonstrates Echo Global Logistics Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Echo Global Logistics Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Echo Global Logistics Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Echo Global Logistics Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 3% P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Echo Global Logistics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.98 beta. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Echo Global Logistics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Echo Global Logistics Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.33 is Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 39.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Echo Global Logistics Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 27.7%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.1% of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Echo Global Logistics Inc. -5.32% -12.25% -12% -14.02% -21.62% 6.79% P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 18.36% 3.03% 7.63% -5.85% 41.33% 41.33%

For the past year Echo Global Logistics Inc. was less bullish than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. beats Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international. Its principal transportation management and logistics services include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves clients operating in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,855 trucks, which includes 357 trucks leased under operating leases and 578 independent contractor trucks; and 5,699 trailers comprising 232 trailers leased under operating leases. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.