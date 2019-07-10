Reviewing Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Trucking company, Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.02% of all Trucking’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.70% of all Trucking companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0.00% 7.10% 3.00% Industry Average 5.31% 17.53% 8.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Global Logistics Inc. N/A 23 22.04 Industry Average 152.53M 2.87B 14.83

Echo Global Logistics Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Echo Global Logistics Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.22 2.56

With average price target of $27.33, Echo Global Logistics Inc. has a potential upside of 42.64%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.27%. Based on the results shown earlier, Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Echo Global Logistics Inc. -5.32% -12.25% -12% -14.02% -21.62% 6.79% Industry Average 3.02% 3.53% 6.44% 16.73% 15.11% 19.83%

For the past year Echo Global Logistics Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Echo Global Logistics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.63 and has 1.64 Quick Ratio. Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.98 shows that Echo Global Logistics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.58 which is 57.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Echo Global Logistics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international. Its principal transportation management and logistics services include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves clients operating in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.