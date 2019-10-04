Reviewing Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98% of Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.04% of all Trucking’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.35% of all Trucking companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Global Logistics Inc. 124,367,385.19% 6.50% 2.80% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Global Logistics Inc. 26.54M 21 23.40 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Echo Global Logistics Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.00 2.52

With consensus target price of $28.5, Echo Global Logistics Inc. has a potential upside of 33.24%. The potential upside of the rivals is 76.18%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Echo Global Logistics Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Echo Global Logistics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Echo Global Logistics Inc. 5.72% 6.36% -5.81% -12.51% -34.9% 3.59% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Echo Global Logistics Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Echo Global Logistics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Echo Global Logistics Inc. has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s rivals are 65.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Dividends

Echo Global Logistics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international. Its principal transportation management and logistics services include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves clients operating in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.