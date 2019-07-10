Reviewing ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT)’s and Its Rivals results

ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ECA Marcellus Trust I has 2.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.64% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ECA Marcellus Trust I and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 70.11% 26.75% 11.16%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I N/A 2 6.08 Industry Average 561.54M 800.92M 15.21

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.75 1.83 2.50 2.53

As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 20.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ECA Marcellus Trust I and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ECA Marcellus Trust I 1.06% 6.11% -1.55% 1.06% -2.05% 29.05% Industry Average 3.98% 4.67% 7.15% 25.34% 7.85% 25.43%

For the past year ECA Marcellus Trust I was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.93. Competitively, ECA Marcellus Trust I’s competitors are 86.39% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Dividends

ECA Marcellus Trust I does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I’s peers beat ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 6 factors.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.