Reviewing Ebix Inc. (EBIX)’s and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s results

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix Inc. 39 0.99 23.24M 3.02 15.22 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 49 0.74 221.41M 0.49 97.46

Table 1 highlights Ebix Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ebix Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ebix Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix Inc. 59,134,860.05% 18.7% 6.2% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 455,576,131.69% 3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ebix Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. From a competition point of view, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ebix Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ebix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ebix Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ebix Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 23.73%. Meanwhile, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $67.5, while its potential upside is 34.97%. Based on the data shown earlier, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ebix Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ebix Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.9% of Ebix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.75% are SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3%

For the past year Ebix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats Ebix Inc.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.