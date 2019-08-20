Reviewing Ebix Inc. (EBIX)’s and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix Inc. 50 1.98 N/A 3.02 15.22 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Ebix Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ebix Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ebix Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ServiceSource International Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ebix Inc. Its rival ServiceSource International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. ServiceSource International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ebix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ebix Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ebix Inc. has a 127.72% upside potential and an average target price of $81.5. ServiceSource International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 average target price and a 35.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ebix Inc. looks more robust than ServiceSource International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Ebix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of ServiceSource International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.9% of Ebix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15% ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66%

For the past year Ebix Inc. has 8.15% stronger performance while ServiceSource International Inc. has -16.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Ebix Inc. beats ServiceSource International Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.