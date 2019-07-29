Reviewing Ebix Inc. (EBIX)’s and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix Inc. 51 2.59 N/A 3.01 16.60 LivePerson Inc. 28 8.26 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ebix Inc. and LivePerson Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix Inc. 0.00% 22.6% 8% LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Ebix Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LivePerson Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ebix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, LivePerson Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. LivePerson Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ebix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ebix Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Ebix Inc.’s average target price is $87.5, while its potential upside is 93.37%. Competitively the average target price of LivePerson Inc. is $33, which is potential 0.40% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ebix Inc. seems more appealing than LivePerson Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.7% of Ebix Inc. shares and 80.4% of LivePerson Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.5% of Ebix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ebix Inc. 4.51% -0.08% -12.89% -5.21% -35.55% 17.5% LivePerson Inc. 1.63% -2.28% 13.41% 36.59% 58.46% 52.49%

For the past year Ebix Inc. was less bullish than LivePerson Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ebix Inc. beats LivePerson Inc.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.