Reviewing Ebix Inc. (EBIX)’s and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s results

This is a contrast between Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix Inc. 51 2.75 N/A 3.01 16.60 Endava plc 30 0.00 N/A 0.44 76.80

Table 1 demonstrates Ebix Inc. and Endava plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Endava plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ebix Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ebix Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ebix Inc. and Endava plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix Inc. 0.00% 22.6% 8% Endava plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ebix Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Endava plc’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Endava plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ebix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ebix Inc. and Endava plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Ebix Inc. is $87.5, with potential upside of 82.60%. Competitively the consensus target price of Endava plc is $37, which is potential -10.06% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ebix Inc. looks more robust than Endava plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ebix Inc. and Endava plc are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 53.4% respectively. About 23.5% of Ebix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Endava plc has 3.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ebix Inc. 4.51% -0.08% -12.89% -5.21% -35.55% 17.5% Endava plc 4.23% 20.89% 43.73% 41.09% 0% 39.92%

For the past year Ebix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Endava plc.

Summary

Ebix Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Endava plc.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.