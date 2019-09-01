Reviewing eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL)’s and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s results

eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.24 N/A 0.33 18.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for eBay Inc. NT 56 and The Container Store Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us eBay Inc. NT 56 and The Container Store Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for eBay Inc. NT 56 and The Container Store Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, The Container Store Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 56.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of eBay Inc. NT 56 shares are held by institutional investors while 78.2% of The Container Store Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56 was less bullish than The Container Store Group Inc.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors eBay Inc. NT 56.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.