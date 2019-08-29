Reviewing eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL)’s and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s results

eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 Five Below Inc. 125 4.26 N/A 2.73 43.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of eBay Inc. NT 56 and Five Below Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has eBay Inc. NT 56 and Five Below Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Analyst Ratings

eBay Inc. NT 56 and Five Below Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00 Five Below Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Five Below Inc. is $137.18, which is potential 6.06% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both eBay Inc. NT 56 and Five Below Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.1% respectively. Comparatively, 2.1% are Five Below Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56’s stock price has smaller growth than Five Below Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Five Below Inc. beats eBay Inc. NT 56.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.