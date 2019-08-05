Reviewing eBay Inc. (EBAY)’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s results

We are comparing eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. 37 3.09 N/A 2.09 19.74 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 14 0.01 N/A -62.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see eBay Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of eBay Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3%

Volatility and Risk

eBay Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 269.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eBay Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has 1 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. eBay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for eBay Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

eBay Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.64, while its potential upside is 10.62%. Pier 1 Imports Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.5 consensus target price and a -84.18% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that eBay Inc. appears more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of eBay Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of eBay Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% are Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05%

For the past year eBay Inc. had bullish trend while Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

eBay Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.