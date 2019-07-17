Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.68 N/A -0.17 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 51 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Voya Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Voya Financial Inc. is $64, which is potential 12.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.