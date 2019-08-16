Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.38
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|40
|9.47
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Ratings
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the consensus target price of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $49, which is potential 7.17% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 49.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
