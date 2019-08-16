Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 9.47 N/A 1.79 26.86

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $49, which is potential 7.17% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 49.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.